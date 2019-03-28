Opening Day is finally here, and after much anticipation, Bryce Harper made his debut with the Phillies on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park.

Phillies fans gave Harper a warm greeting in Philadelphia before their matchup against the Braves. As the starting lineup was introduced, the crowd cheered loudly for Harper when his name was called and he ran out of the dugout.

The six-time All-Star received a standing ovation as he jogged out to center field for the first time. In true Harper fashion, he took his cap off, tipped it and then gave a huge bow to the crowd.

Later, Harper received another standing ovation as he approached the plate for his first at-bat as a Philly. While facing Braves pitcher Julio Tehran with a 2–1 count, he grounded out to first base.

Harper even nodded the Phillie Phanatic with custom cleats that looked like the beloved mascot.

He set the mood for the day by arriving at the ballpark on Thursday morning sporting a shirt with Gritty, the Flyers mascot, and the Phanatic on it.

The Bryce Harper era in Philadelphia is officially underway.