Bryce Harper Arrives at Citizen's Bank Park in Gritty, Philly Phanatic T-Shirt

Harper and the Phillies host the Braves on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. 

By Michael Shapiro
March 28, 2019

Bryce Harper arrived at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia and rocked a black t-shirt featuring with the Phillie Phanatic and Flyers' mascot Gritty.

The offseason's premier free agent had no trouble embracing his new home city before the Phillies host the Braves season opener on Thursday. It looks as though Harper is earning the love from Phillies' fans even before his first regular-season at-bat. 

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies on Feb. 28. He spent the first seven years of his career in Washington and reached the All-Star Game six times and winning the National League MVP in 2015.

Philadelphia finished third in the NL East in 2018 at 80–82. First pitch against the reigning division champions on Thursday is slated for 3:05 p.m. ET. 

