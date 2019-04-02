The Phillies' Bryce Harper made his much-anticipated return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday after with signing with Philadelphia this past offseason, and Nationals fans didn't greet him with a warm welcome.

When Harper came to the plate in the top of the first inning, Washington fans booed the former Nationals' outfielder. Harper's former teammate, Max Scherzer, swung him out, and the crowd cheered loudly for the whiff.

Round 1 goes to Max. pic.twitter.com/bbM1znBWce — MLB (@MLB) April 2, 2019

Boos for Bryce pic.twitter.com/9uiVSKVcIu — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) April 2, 2019

The Nationals also celebrated Harper striking out and shared some shade on Twitter after he walked back to the dugout.

thank u, next — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) April 2, 2019

Harper was even met with boos before the game started. A tribute video of his career with the Nationals played before the first pitch, and Washington fans didn't have a good reaction to it. Fans also booed the outfielder when the Phillies' lineup was introduced and later when he stood on the on-deck circle before his first at-bat.

Harper tribute video played during announcement of Phillies starting lineup. Lotttttta boos near where I’m standing pic.twitter.com/UItrkDmr6p — Scott Allen (@ScottSAllen) April 2, 2019

Wow, loud boos at Nationals Park as Bryce Hapers name is announced in the Phillies starting lineup — Jamal Collier (@JamalCollier) April 2, 2019

What a bizarre scene. Bryce Harper stood at the bat rack in the dugout as a tribute video played. Resounding boos. He never emerged from dugout. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 2, 2019

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in February after playing the first seven seasons of his Major League career with the Nationals. Entering Tuesday's game, Harper, who was also booed by Phillies' fans on opening day, was hitting .333 with two home runs and four walks in 13 total plate appearances. Earlier Tuesday, Harper posted a heartfelt message thanking the Nationals and their fans on Instagram.

In seven seasons with the Nationals, Harper had 184 home runs and 521 RBI. The Phillies currently sit atop the National League East at 3-0, while the Nationals are 1-2 this season.