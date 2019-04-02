Watch: Bryce Harper Gets Booed in His Return to Washington, D.C.

Screenshot/Twitter

Washington fans expressed some antipathy toward the former Nationals' outfielder, who took the field in D.C. for the first time since signing with the Phillies.

By Caleb Friedman
April 02, 2019

The Phillies' Bryce Harper made his much-anticipated return to Washington, D.C. Tuesday after with signing with Philadelphia this past offseason, and Nationals fans didn't greet him with a warm welcome.

When Harper came to the plate in the top of the first inning, Washington fans booed the former Nationals' outfielder. Harper's former teammate, Max Scherzer, swung him out, and the crowd cheered loudly for the whiff.

The Nationals also celebrated Harper striking out and shared some shade on Twitter after he walked back to the dugout.

Harper was even met with boos before the game started. A tribute video of his career with the Nationals played before the first pitch, and Washington fans didn't have a good reaction to it. Fans also booed the outfielder when the Phillies' lineup was introduced and later when he stood on the on-deck circle before his first at-bat.

Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with the Phillies in February after playing the first seven seasons of his Major League career with the Nationals. Entering Tuesday's game, Harper, who was also booed by Phillies' fans on opening day, was hitting .333 with two home runs and four walks in 13 total plate appearances. Earlier Tuesday, Harper posted a heartfelt message thanking the Nationals and their fans on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

If you would have told me 5 years ago I would be walking into Nationals Park as an opposing player, I would’ve told you that you were crazy. Five years later, I’m doing just that. I remember the first day I walked into Nats Park. My first base hit. My first home run. And, of course, my first standing ovation. Nationals fans delivered that first ovation. The things that I will miss most are the relationships I gained on a personal level with so many of the Nationals staff and workers around the ballpark. Every day I walked in, I got a smile or shared a laugh with you. I especially want to thank The Lerner Family and Mike Rizzo for the unwavering support they showed me during my tenure in DC. The city of DC was home. Filomena’s, The Silver Diner, The Italian store, and countless other places helped make it feel like home. You, Nationals fans, made me one of your own for the entire time I was a part of the Nationals organization. I’m so blessed to have been able to play for a fan base that cared so much about our team each and every night. You will always hold a special place in my heart no matter what. I look forward to continuing Harpers Heroes with LLS in the DMV as well as making sure the legacy fields bearing my name are the best youth fields in town! When I run on the field tonight I am sure to hear some boos, but I will always remember the cheers and the screams that are still with me right now, as I start my new chapter. So for that, DC, THANK YOU.

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on

In seven seasons with the Nationals, Harper had 184 home runs and 521 RBI. The Phillies currently sit atop the National League East at 3-0, while the Nationals are 1-2 this season.

You May Like

More MLB

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message