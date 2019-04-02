Bryce Harper Thanks Nationals, Washington, D.C. on Instagram Ahead of Phillies Visit

Bryce Harper posted a tribute to the Nationals organization and its fans for their support during his tenure in Washington, D.C.

By Kaelen Jones
April 02, 2019

Phillies star outfielder Bryce Harper posted a heartfelt thank you to the Nationals and their fans on Instagram on Tuesday morning. The note was shared just hours ahead of Harper's first visit to Washington, D.C. since signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia this past offseason.

"If you would have told me 5 years ago I would be walking into Nationals Park as an opposing player, I would’ve told you that you were crazy," Harper captioned his post, which featured a cartoon graphic of him winning the 2018 Home Run Derby at Nationals Park. "Five years later, I’m doing just that."

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

If you would have told me 5 years ago I would be walking into Nationals Park as an opposing player, I would’ve told you that you were crazy. Five years later, I’m doing just that. I remember the first day I walked into Nats Park. My first base hit. My first home run. And, of course, my first standing ovation. Nationals fans delivered that first ovation. The things that I will miss most are the relationships I gained on a personal level with so many of the Nationals staff and workers around the ballpark. Every day I walked in, I got a smile or shared a laugh with you. I especially want to thank The Lerner Family and Mike Rizzo for the unwavering support they showed me during my tenure in DC. The city of DC was home. Filomena’s, The Silver Diner, The Italian store, and countless other places helped make it feel like home. You, Nationals fans, made me one of your own for the entire time I was a part of the Nationals organization. I’m so blessed to have been able to play for a fan base that cared so much about our team each and every night. You will always hold a special place in my heart no matter what. I look forward to continuing Harpers Heroes with LLS in the DMV as well as making sure the legacy fields bearing my name are the best youth fields in town! When I run on the field tonight I am sure to hear some boos, but I will always remember the cheers and the screams that are still with me right now, as I start my new chapter. So for that, DC, THANK YOU.

A post shared by Bryce Harper (@bryceharper3) on

 

Harper spent the first seven years of his MLB career with the Nationals. The former No. 1 pick debuted in 2012 as a 19-year-old and went on to notch six All-Star Game appearances and one National League MVP Award during his tenure with Washington.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that the Nationals' final contract offer to Harper, which was deemed underwhelming, arrived via envelope. Enclosed was a 10-year, $300 million offer.

Through three games with the Phillies, Harper has batted 3-for-9 (.333), with two home runs and one double.

First pitch for Tuesday's contest between the Nationals and Phillies is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.

"When I run on the field tonight I am sure to hear some boos," Harper wrote, "but I will always remember the cheers and the screams that are still with me right now, as I start my new chapter. So for that, DC, THANK YOU. (sic)"

