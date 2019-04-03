Nationals manager Davey Martinez said shortstop Trea Turner suffered a broken right index finger on Tuesday night, according to MASN's Mark Zuckerman. There is no timetable for Turner's return.

Trea Turner has a non-displaced broken right index finger. No timetable for his return, but Davey Martinez was pretty sullen talking about the injury. — Mark Zuckerman (@MarkZuckerman) April 3, 2019

The fourth-year shortstop injured his finger in the first inning of Washington's 8-2 loss to Bryce Harper and the Phillies. Turner squared to bunt, but could not move his hand out of the way before getting hit by a pitch from Zach Eflin.

Here is a closer look at Trea Turner’s finger injury suffered on his bunt attempt. Could be broken.



He headed to the locker room shortly after, visibly frustrated. Tough break for the #Nationals. pic.twitter.com/vRhMzY9Pia — Snack Time Fantasy (@Snack_TimeFS) April 3, 2019

Turner led the MLB with 43 steals in 2018. He hit .271 in a league-high 664 at bats, registering 180 hits and 103 runs. Turner raced out of the gate in 2019, collecting four steals, two homers and four runs in his first four games.

The Nationals finished second in the NL East in 2018 at 82–80. Six-time All-Star and 2015 MVP Bryce Harper left the nation's capital on Feb. 28, signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with Philadelphia.

Turner finished second in the National League Rookie of the Year voting in 2016. He is a career .289 hitter.