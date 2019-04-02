Watch: Bryce Harper Hits Monster Home Run in Return to D.C.

Harper crushed a monster home run and celebrated with an epic bat flip.

By Jenna West
April 02, 2019

Bryce Harper might have been booed in his return to Nationals Park on Tuesday night, but he eventually found a way to quiet the jeers.

Harper crushed a monster home run to the second deck in right-center field during the eighth inning of the Phillies' matchup against the Nationals. The former Washington outfielder sent the ball 458 feet and celebrated with a crazy bat flip that sent Twitter into a frenzy.

Phillies fans sitting in right field erupted into loud cheers over the outfielder's insane homer and started chanting "We got Harper!"

Harper was booed during his earlier at-bats in his first return to Washington, D.C. since signing a 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies in February. Some Nationals fans also defaced their Harper jerseys and wore them to the game to taunt the franchise's former star.

However, it looks like Harper got the last laugh. He went 3-for-5 with a home run, double and three RBIs on Tuesday night in the Phillies' 8–2 win over the Nationals. Philadelphia improved to 4–0 for the first time since 1915.

