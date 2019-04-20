Yankees star outfielder Aaron Judge exited Saturday's game against the Royals in the bottom of the sixth inning with what appeared to be an oblique injury. Judge winced and grabbed his left side as he made his way to first base after a swing.

Video of the Aaron Judge injury:

More bad news for the #Yankees: Aaron Judge has left the game with an injury. Looks like he grabbed his side after the swing. Didn't look comfortable at all.

The 26-year-old rightfielder hit his fifth home run of the season to put the Yankees on the board in the first inning.

Back. Track. Wall. SEE YA!!!!!!!!!



Aaron Judge gets the Yankees on the board with his 5th homer of the year!



Watch LIVE:

Judge missed 45 games last season with a chip fracture in his right wrist after getting hit by a pitch in a July 26, 2018 game against Kansas City.

The Yankees have placed 13 players on the injured list already this season, the most in the MLB. They currently have 12 on the IL.