We're only one week into the 2019 regular season, but it's never too early to start feeling either confident or panicked about your favorite team's performance thus far.

The Yankees are 2–4 and the only thing that's feeling stacked is their injury list. New York opened the season without CC Sabathia, Luis Severino, Aaron Hicks and Dellin Betances. Since then, Giancarlo Stanton, Miguel Andujar and Troy Tulowitzki have been added to the newly renamed IL, and the Yankees are already in trouble.

While you try not to cry into your peanuts and Cracker Jacks, here's the latest on every player on the injury list.

3B Miguel Andujar:

• Suffered a small labrum tear in his right shoulder after sliding headfirst into third base

• Added to the 10-day IL on April 1, to return possibly in June

• 2019 stats: Hitting .231 with one RBI in three games

OF Giancarlo Stanton:

• Suffered a Grade 1 left biceps strain after fouling off a fastball

• Added to the 10-day IL on April 1, to return possibly in late April

• 2019 stats: Hitting .250 through three games

SS Troy Tulowitzki:

• Became the 11th player the Yankees have placed on the IL after suffering a left calf strain

• Added to the 10-day IL on April 4, to return possibly in May

• 2019 stats: Hitting .182 with one RBI in five games

P Dellin Betances:

• Right shoulder impingement

• Placed on 10-day IL on March 28, to return possibly in late April

• 2019 spring training stats: 5.40 ERA and 1.200 WHIP in 3.1 innings pitched

OF Jacoby Ellsbury:

• Recovering from August 2018 hip surgery

• If it feels like Ellsbury has been on the IL forever, that's not much of an exaggeration. He missed the entire 2018 season after suffering an oblique strain at spring training and experiencing other injuries and setbacks during rehab.

SS Didi Gregorious:

• Yankees fans took a punch to their guts when Gregorious injured his right elbow on a throw during Game 1 the 2018 ALDS and missed the rest of the playoffs. Sir Didi is recovering from having Tommy John surgery in October 2018.

• To return possibly in June

• 2018 stats: Hit .268 with 86 RBI and 27 home runs

P Ben Heller:

• Recovering from April 2018 Tommy John surgery

• To return possibly in June

OF Aaron Hicks:

• Dealing with lower back stiffness

• Added to the 10-day IL on March 28, retroactive to March 25

• To return possibly in May

• 2019 spring training stats: Hit .222 with 1 RBI in four games

P Jordan Montgomery:

• Recovering from June 2018 Tommy John surgery

• To return possibly in August

P CC Sabathia:

• Sabathia opened his final MLB season on the IL after undergoing right knee surgery in October 2018 and having an angioplasty for a blocked artery in December 2018.

• To return possibly in mid-April

• 2018 stats: 3.65 ERA, 1.314 WHIP and 140 strike outs in 153 innings pitched

P Luis Severino:

• Right rotator cuff inflammation

• Placed on 10-day IL on March 28, retroactive on March 25. To return possibly in early May.

• 2018 stats: 3.39 ERA, 1.145 WHIP and 220 strike outs in 191.1 innings pitched