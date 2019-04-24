The Toronto Blue Jays have called up Vlad Guerrero Jr. to the team's Major League roster ahead of Friday's home game against the Athletics, MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm reported on Wednesday.

After starting the season on the injured list with a strained oblique, Guerrero Jr. has appeared in eight games for the Triple-A Buffalo Bison. He's batting .367/.424/.700 with three home runs and eight RBIs and an OPS of 1.124. He hit a home run last week that was estimated at 441 feet.

Toronto’s handling of Guerrero Jr. came under scrutiny following a 2018 season in which he batted .318 with 20 homers, 78 RBIs and a 1.073 OPS across 94 games and four stops in the minors.

He entered this season as the top prospect in MLB.

Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer and former Montreal Expos star Vladimir Guerrero.