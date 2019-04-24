Blue Jays Promote Vlad Guerrero Jr. to Major League Roster

Guerrero Jr. finally gets to play at the highest level.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
April 24, 2019

The Toronto Blue Jays have called up Vlad Guerrero Jr. to the team's Major League roster ahead of Friday's home game against the Athletics, MLB.com's Gregor Chisholm reported on Wednesday.

After starting the season on the injured list with a strained oblique, Guerrero Jr. has appeared in eight games for the Triple-A Buffalo Bison. He's batting .367/.424/.700 with three home runs and eight RBIs and an OPS of 1.124. He hit a home run last week that was estimated at 441 feet.

Toronto’s handling of Guerrero Jr. came under scrutiny following a 2018 season in which he batted .318 with 20 homers, 78 RBIs and a 1.073 OPS across 94 games and four stops in the minors.

He entered this season as the top prospect in MLB.

Guerrero is the son of Hall of Famer and former Montreal Expos star Vladimir Guerrero.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message