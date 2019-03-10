Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Suffers Oblique Strain, Out Three Weeks

Guerrero originally sustained the injury during Toronto's contest against the Pirates on Friday, March 8.

By Kaelen Jones
March 10, 2019

Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. suffered a Grade 1 strain of his left oblique and is expected to miss at least three weeks prior to resuming game activity, the club announced Sunday.

Guerrero sustained the injury during the Blue Jays' spring training contest against Pittsburgh on Friday, March 8.

The 19-year-old has made six spring training appearances for Toronto this year. He's posted a slash line of .211/.250/.316 in 19 at-bats.

Guerrero, the son of Hall of Fame outfielder Vladimir Guerrero, is believed to be on the precipice of making his major league debut. He enters the 2019 season rated as MLB.com's No. 1 prospect.

Last season, Guerrero posted a slash line of .336/.414/.564 in 110 at-bats through 30 games with Toronto's Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bisons. He also hit six home runs and 16 RBIs.

The Blue Jays open the regular season on March 28 against the Tigers.

