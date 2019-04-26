Blue Jays rookie Vladimir Guerrero Jr. grounded out in his first-career at bat on Friday, but got a standing ovation anyway as he jogged back to the dugout.

Walking up to the sound of the rousing hometown fans and "Old Town Road, the No. 1 prospect in baseball made his career debut against A's starter Mike Fiers to lead off the second inning at the Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s first MLB plate appearance ends in a ground out. pic.twitter.com/ApmMMjXsCN — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) April 26, 2019

The 20-year-old third baseman dominated in his eight minor league games this year, batting .367 average with three homers. Toronto announced it was calling up Guerrero on Wednesday.

Guerrero Jr.'s father Vladimir Guerrero was inducted into the MLB Hall of Fame in 2018. He was a nine-time All-Star in 16 seasons, spending the first eight years of his career in Canada with the now-defunct Montreal Expos. Guerrero retired in 2011 with 477 homers and a .318 career average.

The Blue Jays entered Friday night third in the AL East at 11–14.