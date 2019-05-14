Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Demolishes First Two Home Runs of His Career

Vlad Jr. is officially on the board.

By Kaelen Jones
May 14, 2019

Blue Jays third baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. demolished two home runs on Tuesday against the Giants at Oracle Park for the first two dingers of his young big-league career.

In the first inning, Guerrero hacked at a 3-2 fastball from Giants starter Nick Vincent and launched it to dead centerfield. The homer had an exit velocity of 111.3 mph and it traveled a projected 438 feet, according to Statcast.

Naturally, Vladito topped it in the sixth when he tattooed a 451-foot, three-run blast off reliever Reyes Moronta to extend Toronto's lead to five. The tater had an exit velocity of 113.7 mph, per Statcast, and also went to centerfield.

 

At 20 years and 59 days old, Guerrero is the youngest player in Blue Jays history to homer.

The most anticipated prospect since Bryce Harper, Guerrero had an impressive debut for the Blue Jays on April 26, but he's struggled to really get going so far in his brief career. That slump officially ended with his performance Tuesday, going 3-for-4 with the two homers and a 113.3-mph single in the second inning. He was 4-for-14 over his last four games before Tuesday.

