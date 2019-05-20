Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias is expected to be activated Tuesday, eight days after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, reports the Los Angeles Times' Jorge Castillo and Richard Winton.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reported MLB did not obtain a security video that allegedly showed the incident after mall officials declined to give it to the league.

Urias was arrested last week and placed on paid administrative leave May 14 by Major League Baseball. He was accused of shoving his girlfriend in the parking lot of a shopping center. MLB and the Los Angeles Police opened an investigation, and Passan reports the league's investigation is ongoing. The LAPD has not yet released an incident report. The league could have extended Urias' leave another seven days multiple times, suspended him or deferred discipline. While the league could have pursued an extended seven-day leave, the MLB Players Association and Urias would not have consented and could have filed a greivane per the league's domestic-violence policy.

The Times reports that a conviction could lead to deportation for Urias, who is from Mexico and not a United States citizen. According to the Times, once Urias is reinstated, he must be placed on the active major-league roster, and the Dodgers cannot option him to the minor leagues.

Urias is 2–2 with a 3.18 ERA in nine appearances this season after making his Major League debut in 2016 with the Dodgers.