Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Placed on Administrative Leave After Arrest for Domestic Battery

John McCoy/Getty Images

Urias was reportedly booked for misdemeanor domestic battery and released on bond early Tuesday morning. 

By Emily Caron
May 14, 2019

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias was placed on administrative leave by Major League Baseball on Tuesday after he was arrested Monday night on suspicion of domestic violence, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC Los Angeles.

As is the standard for MLB's domestic violence policy, Urias' administrative leave is limited to seven days while the league conducts an investigation into the incident, but his leave can be extended multiple times should MLB's investigation last longer than the initial seven-day term.

The 22-year-old reliever was arrested at 9:30 p.m. PT at the intersection of La Cienega and Beverly Boulevards. No details about the altercation that led to his arrest were immediately available, but TMZ Sports reported that it occurred in a parking lot at the Beverly shopping center.

"We learned about the alleged incident this morning and are in the process of gathering information," the Dodgers said in a statement issued Tuesday. "As a result, we have no comment at this time regarding the incident. However, every allegation of domestic violence must be taken seriously and addressed promptly, and we will cooperate fully with the authorities and Major League Baseball to ensure that that happens in this case."

Urias was booked for misdemeanor domestic battery, per TMZ, and released on bond Tuesday morning. He is set to appear in court on June 4. 

Urias made his Major League debut with the Dodgers in 2016 at 19 years old. He is 2–2 with a 3.18 ERA in nine appearances this season.

