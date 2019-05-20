The Mets announced Monday that outfielder Yoenis Cespedes suffered "ankle fractures" in a "violent fall" on his ranch in Florida over the weekend.

"On Saturday night, we received news from him that he suffered an accident on his ranch in Port St. Lucie and suffered ankle fractures," general manager Brodie Van Wagenen told reporters.

Cespedes was already on the injured list while recovering from surgeries on both feet that took place last year.

The 33-year-old two-time All-Star was expected to be out until at least June prior to Monday's news about the new injuries. No timeline was provided for Cespedes' return.

In the three seasons since Cespedes last made the All-Star game in 2016, he's played in only 119 games with 81 of those coming in 2017. He had a slash average of .262/.325/.496 in 38 games last year, all numbers which were just below his career averages.