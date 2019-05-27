Former Red Sox, Cubs Great All-Star Bill Buckner Dies at 69

(Photo by Brian Snyder-Pool/Getty Images)

Buckner passed away following a bout with Lewy body dementia.

By Kaelen Jones
May 27, 2019

Former MLB All-Star Bill Buckner died on Monday morning, according to ESPN's Jeremy Schaap. Buckner was 69.

Buckner passed away following a bout with Lewy body dementia. His wife, Jody, spoke with Schaap and shared a statement on his passing.

"After battling the disease of Lewy Body Dementia, Bill Buckner passed away early the morning of May 27th surrounded by his family," Jody Buckner said. "Bill fought with courage and grit as he did all things in life. Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is in the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

Buckner, who played first base and outfield, played 22 seasons in the major leagues. He appeared with the Dodgers, Cubs, Red Sox, Angels and Royals.

In 1980, Buckner won the NL batting title, and in 1981, he earned his lone All-Star appearance while a member of the Cubs.

During Game 6 the 1986 World Series, as a member of the Red Sox, Buckner made a fielding error which would have ended the contest. It's considered to be one of the most notable plays in MLB history as the Mets won the championship.

