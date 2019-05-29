ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball is getting the judicial treatment.

The network announced on Wednesday that broadcasters Jessica Mendoza, Matt Varsgersian and Alex Rodriguez will call Sunday's Yankees-Red Sox game from the Judge's Chambers at Yankee Stadium. It will be the first time that ESPN's "Sunday From the Seats" broadcast special will air from the ballpark's section 104, which is devoted to New York's star outfielder Aaron Judge.

The 27-year-old hasn't played since April 20 after straining his left oblique and subsequently being placed on the 10-day injured list. Judge hit off a tee for the first time this week and also went through running and agility drills with Yankees strength and conditioning coach Matt Krause. He is one of 14 Yankees players currently on the injured list.

Despite their injury woes, the Yankees sit first in the American League East standings at 36–19. New York will host its rival Red Sox at Yankee Stadium this weekend for a four-game series. Sunday's game is scheduled to start at 7:05 p.m. ET.