We Need to Talk About How Todd Frazier Eats His Pancakes

Al Bello/Getty Images | Todd Frazier/Instagram

Noooooo!

By Dan Gartland
May 29, 2019

Social media is great because it gives fans a chance to see what their favorite players are up to when they’re on the road. Mets third baseman Todd Frazier, for example, hit up iconic Hollywood diner The Griddle Cafe during this week’s trip to play the Dodgers.

The restaurant is known for its oversized pancakes—so big they hang off the edges of the plate—and Frazier posted a photo on his Instagram story of himself smiling in front of a stack of three chocolate chip pancakes. He also, unfortunately, shared a photo of how he ate them. It’s a nightmare. 

What is that? You can’t just burrow your way through the center of five inches of pancakes and turn them into a donut. Why would you do that? The center of the pancake has no structural integrity. After you’ve soaked it with syrup, it turns to mush. You need the sturdiness of the outer edge to make your meal feel like you’re eating food and not just sugar sludge. 

I’m frankly shocked to see the dirty knife on the edge of the frame because this mode of attack seems like it would be just as efficient if he used his fork like a pickaxe to excavate the core of his breakfast. This must be what Frazier and Adam Eaton were feuding over.

Regardless of it was consumed, Frazier’s breakfast clearly powered him up for a productive day. He went out and hit a homer in New York’s 7–3 win over the Dodgers. 

