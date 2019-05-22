At least it’s over now

When Nationals outfielder Adam Eaton and Mets infielder Todd Frazier started chirping at each other on the field on Monday night, I was excited by the possibility of a rare interpersonal baseball beef. It turned out to be so much less interesting, but more asinine.

In the locker room Monday night after the on-field incident, Eaton went off on Frazier, calling him “childish” and saying he wasn’t surprised the veteran was trying to stir the pot.

Frazier initially refused to elaborate on the incident but did speak about it Tuesday after seeing Eaton’s comments. Even still, he was annoyingly vague, refusing to say anything about the source of their animosity other than that it stemmed from their time together with the White Sox.

“He understands where I’m coming from. He knows the past history,” Frazier told reporters. “He’s going to have to take it, that’s it. I’ve said my piece and I’m done with it now, unless something stirs up. That’s about it.”

Todd Frazier has responded. He called Adam Eaton immature, alluding to an incident when they were teammates with the White Sox.



Frazier also offered some advice for Eaton: "Pay off your mortgage." pic.twitter.com/TueTLtJVAp — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) May 21, 2019

But thanks to a report by Dan Bernstein of 670 The Score in Chicago, we know a little bit about what exactly went wrong and how deeply silly it is.

It all goes back to the equally-stupid controversy over Adam LaRoche’s son, Drake. LaRoche retired during spring training that year after White Sox GM Kenny Williams told LaRoche not to bring 14-year-old Drake to the ballpark so often. The Drake drama divided the White Sox clubhouse, and Eaton was one of the guys on LaRoche’s side, telling 670 The Score at the time that the team “lost a leader in Drake.”

At the same time, according to Bernstein, Eaton was trying to assert himself as a team leader, attempting to fill the void left by the departure of Jimmy Rollins. “Frazier, who just happened to have the locker next door, called out Eaton for being a phony and made it clear that he lacked the standing in that room to be taken seriously as a leader,” Bernstein writes.

To defuse the tension, Eaton’s locker was moved away from Frazier’s. This is where Bernstein adds a detail that should tell you who’s right and who’s wrong in this case:

“Perhaps the best part is that Eaton claimed that he had actually wanted to move lockers the whole time, because its proximity to the doorway to the dugout tunnel made him ‘too cold.’”

If Eaton, who was a better player and had been with the team since 2014, was the one who had to move his stuff and not the guy who had just been acquired in December, it’s clear how people felt about Eaton. Just ask Ozzie Guillen, who got involved to tell Eaton “nobody liked you” in Chicago.

.@OzzieGuillen on the Frazier vs. Eaton soap opera 👀 pic.twitter.com/4htPcmrQEm — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) May 22, 2019

Mercifully, this idiotic feud appears to have run its course. The two spoke at length on the field before Tuesday’s game and seemed to bury the hatchet.

So that’s that.

The Stanley Cup Final is set

The Blues drubbed the Sharks, 5–1, to advance to their first Stanley Cup Final since 1970. They’ll face the Bruins, starting on Monday. St. Louis’s last Final appearance was also against Boston, when this happened:

May 10,1970. The last time St Louis met Boston in the SCF.#StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/PboHZM7ADf — John Shannon (@JSportsnet) May 22, 2019

The best of SI

A player’s social media presence can have a huge impact on his NBA draft stock. ... How much blame does Jeanie Buss deserve for the current state of the Lakers? ... We sat down with Ravens safety Eric Weddle to watch some film and learn what it takes to play in the NFL.

Around the sports world

The Yankees and Red Sox will meet on artificial turf for the first time ever when they play in London at the end of next month. ... The Diamondbacks’ Triple A affiliate had a player hit four homers and a guy hit for the cycle in the same game. ... Blue Jays pitcher Ryan Feierabend has miraculously made it back to the majors 10 years after his last start by converting to a knuckleballer. ... Former Florida coach Jim McElwain is living in a barn while coaching at Central Michigan.

Note the fan they had to blur

After making the final out in right field in the sixth inning, Bryce Harper trolls Cubs fans and LAUNCHED the ball out of Wrigley Field and on to the rooftop. 😂 pic.twitter.com/31Yec16lGe — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) May 22, 2019

Kinda creepy, Drake

why is Drake just allowed to wander freely on the sidelines? pic.twitter.com/qxl70Z9pO3 — Dan Favale (@danfavale) May 22, 2019

Aaron Rodgers went on a rant about the end of Game of Thrones

.@AaronRodgers12 clarifies his acting role in #GameOfThrones and then goes off on an epic rant about how the series ended.



"You come down to the ending and Tyrion says the person with the best story is Bran?!" pic.twitter.com/F9OhCWbrZh — Stephen Watson (@WISN_Watson) May 21, 2019

This is a guy who could barely throw 80 when he retired two years ago

Never a dull moment at the @NorthRanchCC member guest! Great group of guys...my guy Mike Liberthal behind the plate in full gear 😂 love it #minifrathouse pic.twitter.com/rtx6rq1LGi — Jered Weaver (@Weave1036) May 21, 2019

Hitting big league pitching his hard.

Major props to Alex Bregman for speaking Spanish with his Latino teammates

The old gluteal goal

An incredible goal, no butts about it 😂



(via @Travis_Chinn / KMEG) pic.twitter.com/1cFdPqTC8U — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) May 21, 2019

Hmm... no.

Leonsis says he believes that in 10 years an NBA 2K League player will become better known and better paid than LeBron James is today! — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) May 21, 2019

Always bring snacks

Tim Herron may have the best staff bag on tour. Guaranteed only one with a designated deli meats pouch. pic.twitter.com/Me7ZXDOvxa — Jonathan Wall (@jonathanrwall) May 21, 2019

Not sports

A woman in California led police on a wild chase in an RV. ... Movie director Stacy Title is trying to make one last movie, even as ALS leaves her completely incapacitated. ... New Coke is coming back as a promotional tie-in for Season 3 of Stranger Things. ... A paper plate Kurt Cobain ate pizza off of sold for $22,400 at auction.

The “horns down” at the end is a nice touch

This man is now the Governor of Oklahoma pic.twitter.com/ZzhlxXzzWm — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) May 21, 2019

Comedian discovers Spanish-speaking comic stole a bunch of his jokes

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

A good song

