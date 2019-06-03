Report: Dodgers Pitcher Julio Urias Won't Face Domestic Violence Charges

Urias was arrested on May 13 after an alleged altercation with a woman in a Los Angeles parking lot. 

By Michael Shapiro
June 03, 2019

Dodgers pitcher Julio Urias will not face prosecution following his arrest for suspicion of domestic violence in May, according to the Los Angeles Times' Richard Winton and Jorge Castillo.

Urias was arrested in a Los Angeles parking lot on May 13 and subsequently booked for misdemeanor domestic battery. But prosecutors for the city of Los Angeles have opted against filing charges "as long he is not arrested again for violent criminal behavior for the next year," per the Times.  

The 22-year-old starter can still face discipline from the MLB. He was placed on paid administrative leave on May 14, returning to the mound once he was activated by the Dodgers on May 20

Urias has made three appearances for Los Angeles since his reinstatement. He has a 3.78 ERA in 33 1/3 innings this season. 

The Dodgers enter Monday night with the MLB's best record at 41–19. 

