Yankees manager Aaron Boone said there's a possibility sluggers Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton could return from the injured list as early as next week.

Boone joined The Michael Kay Show between Tuesday's doubleheader against the Mets and provided updates on the injured stars. When asked if Judge or Stanton could return for the club's London series against the Red Sox later this month, Boone sounded hopeful they could play in New York next week.

"Oh, yeah. I'd say there's a chance next homestand that they can be back," he said.

Boone shared last week that Judge could possibly return for the two-game series in London on June 29 and 30 at Olympic Stadium. Judge is currently working out at the club's training complex in Tampa and has not faced live pitching since landing on the injured list on April 20 with a left oblique strain.

Stanton began his rehab assignment with the Class-A Advanced Tampa Tarpons on Tuesday. He finished 2-for-4 with a solo shot in the fifth inning as the team's designated hitter. Stanton is scheduled to play seven innings in right field with the Tarpons on Wednesday before joining the Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders over the weekend.

Boone added that Judge might have a chance to play in Triple A with Stanton this weekend.

"I'd say there's a chance next homestand that they can be back," he said. "We've got to obviously continue to check boxes and continue to have them go through their protocols, but with Stanton starting tonight, there's a chance they're both playing in Triple-A this weekend. So we feel like we're making really good progress now."

The Yankees will head to Chicago for a four-game series against the White Sox this weekend before opening a 10-game homestand next Monday. They will face the Rays, Astros and Blue Jays before heading to London.