Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge could possibly return for the club's upcoming London series against the Red Sox this month, manager Aaron Boone announced on Wednesday.

When asked by reporters if Judge would be ready to return for the trip to London, Boone responded, "There's a way, yes," per ESPN's Coley Harvey.

Boone said there is no exact timeline for Judge's return and will let his recovery play out. Judge has been out since April 20 with a left oblique strain and is currently hitting in the cage but has not faced live pitching yet. He's one of 13 players currently on New York's injured list.

Despite their struggles with numerous injuries this season, the Yankees have powered through with strong offensive campaigns from players like Luke Voit and Gary Sanchez. The Yankees are in first place in the American League East with a 38–21 record, while Tampa Bay is in second at 35–23. The Red Sox have climbed the division standings after a rough start to the spring to sit in third (31–29).

The Yankees and Red Sox will take their rivalry across the pond to play two regular season games on June 29 and 30 at Olympic Stadium. The series marks the first MLB games to be played in Europe.