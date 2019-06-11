Red Sox' David Ortiz Underwent Successful Surgery at Massachusetts General

Ortiz was reportedly suffering from organ damage after being shot in the Dominican Republic on Sunday.

By Emily Caron
June 11, 2019

The Red Sox issued a statement on Tuesday morning on behalf of David Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, with an update on Big Papi's recovery.

The Boston legend was transported from the Dominican Republic, where he was shot on Sunday night, to Massachusetts General Hospital with help from the Red Sox organization. His wife said that Ortiz, who was reportedly recovering from organ damage as a result of the shooting, underwent a second surgery upon arriving at the hospital on Monday night and is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery," the statement said. "He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days."

Tiffany also thanked the Red Sox for their help in getting her husband to Massachusetts General and asked for privacy as he continues to recover.

The statement concluded: "Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We as for privacy as David works towards recovery."

Ortiz played for the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won the World Series with Boston in 2004, 2007 and 2013. Cora played for the Red Sox from 2005 to 2008. Ortiz reached four consecutive All-Star games while teammates with Cora and also hit 159 homers while posting an 1.006 OPS. Ortiz is third on the Red Sox all-time RBI list and second in home runs. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message