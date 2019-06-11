The Red Sox issued a statement on Tuesday morning on behalf of David Ortiz's wife, Tiffany, with an update on Big Papi's recovery.

The Boston legend was transported from the Dominican Republic, where he was shot on Sunday night, to Massachusetts General Hospital with help from the Red Sox organization. His wife said that Ortiz, who was reportedly recovering from organ damage as a result of the shooting, underwent a second surgery upon arriving at the hospital on Monday night and is in stable condition as of Tuesday morning.

"David arrived at Massachusetts General Hospital last night and underwent a successful second surgery," the statement said. "He is stable, awake, and resting comfortably this morning in the ICU where he is expected to remain for the next several days."

Tiffany also thanked the Red Sox for their help in getting her husband to Massachusetts General and asked for privacy as he continues to recover.

The statement concluded: "Lastly, I want to thank everyone for the outpouring of support and love that we have received during this incredibly difficult time. We as for privacy as David works towards recovery."

Ortiz played for the Red Sox from 2004-16 and won the World Series with Boston in 2004, 2007 and 2013. Cora played for the Red Sox from 2005 to 2008. Ortiz reached four consecutive All-Star games while teammates with Cora and also hit 159 homers while posting an 1.006 OPS. Ortiz is third on the Red Sox all-time RBI list and second in home runs.