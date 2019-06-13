Shohei Ohtani made history Thursday as he became the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to hit for the cycle.

Ohtani demolished a three-run home run in the first inning of the Angels' game against the Rays. In the third, Ohtani doubled to lead off the inning but was stranded at third base to close the frame.

Ohtani recorded his first triple of the season in the fifth inning. Albert Pujols followed with a homer that gave the Angels a 5-0 lead.

Ohtani’s fourth hit of the night came in the seventh when he singled to center to complete the cycle.

Los Angeles won the game 5-3.