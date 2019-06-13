Shohei Ohtani Becomes First Japanese-Born Player to Hit For the Cycle

Shohei Ohtani needed only four at-bats to hit for the cycle Thursday as the Angels faced the Rays.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 13, 2019

Shohei Ohtani made history Thursday as he became the first Japanese-born player in MLB history to hit for the cycle.

Ohtani demolished a three-run home run in the first inning of the Angels' game against the Rays. In the third, Ohtani doubled to lead off the inning but was stranded at third base to close the frame.

Ohtani recorded his first triple of the season in the fifth inning. Albert Pujols followed with a homer that gave the Angels a 5-0 lead.

Ohtani’s fourth hit of the night came in the seventh when he singled to center to complete the cycle.

Los Angeles won the game 5-3.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message