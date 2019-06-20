Albert Pujols and the Angels went home with a loss in Thursday's contest against the Blue Jays, but the future Hall of Famer took time after the game to make sure one young fan went home a winner.

Nico, a child with Down syndrome, was wearing Pujols's jersey in the crowd. And as the Angels came together following the game, Pujols appeared to notice him in the stands down the first-base line.

That's when Pujols jogged over to Nico, pulled off his jersey and signed it prior to presenting it to the fan.

When Albert Pujols enters the HOF, people will point to his numbers...



But this is it. This is everything ❤️



(via @JoeBone546) pic.twitter.com/nkxBgCe0eF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 21, 2019

This was far from a random humble gesture from one of baseball's biggest stars. Since 2005, Pujols has dedicated much of his life off the field to helping children with Down syndrome through the Pujols Family Foundation, which he started with his wife. Their daughter Isabella was born with the condition.

Pujols, 39, now in his 19th season in the majors, is a 10-time All-Star who entered Thursday batting .235 with 12 home runs and 39 RBI.