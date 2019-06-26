A young fan and his father were charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing in the third degree for rushing the field during the Dodgers' game on Tuesday night, according to the Los Angeles Times.

The fan, a minor, was tackled by security officers in center field before he was able to reach the Dodgers' outfielders after the team's 3–2 win over the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. Both fans were banned from the ballpark indefinitely.

The incident marked the third straight game in which a fan rushed the field to approach a Dodgers player. The first occurred Sunday at Dodgers Stadium, when a female came onto the field in an attempt to take a photo with Cody Bellinger. On Monday, an 18-year-old woman ran at Bellinger for a hug.

"It's getting ridiculous," Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner said Tuesday, according the Los Angeles Times. "It's just not safe and it seems like they're getting younger and younger and it's going around now that nothing’s happening to these young kids. They just kind of get a slap on the wrist. So baseball's going to have to do something to make it hurt enough to keep fans in the stands and not running out on the field."

The female who rushed Bellinger on Monday was also arrested for disorderly conduct and trespassing, per USA Today. Bellinger told reporters following Monday's game that he sensed a fan taking the field for future contests was a possibility because of how popular the first incident was on social media.

"I mean, I'm just trying to play a game," he said. "So I don't think I should have to worry about who's going to come on the field and whatnot. ...I think it could be dangerous. I know it's innocent right now but it could be dangerous."

According to the Times, MLB was in touch with the two clubs following the incidents and adjustments to security are expected.