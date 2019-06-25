For the second time in two days, a fan rushed the field towards Dodgers star outfielder Cody Bellinger.

The first incident occurred during Los Angeles' home contest against the Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Sunday. A fan rushed the field and hugged Bellinger before security tackled her and escorted her away.

On Monday, the Dodgers were on the road facing the Diamondbacks at Chase Field. However, another avid fan rushed the field seeking out Bellinger in right field. She was swiftly removed.

Second straight game a fan ran on the field towards Cody Bellinger



(via @winnnforvinnn) pic.twitter.com/RCGaJjULKy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2019

Bellinger told reporters following Monday's game that he sensed a fan taking the field for the second straight contest was a possibility because of how popular the first incident was on social media.

"I mean, I’m just trying to play a game," he said. "So I don’t think I should have to worry about who’s going to come on the field and whatnot. ... I think it could be dangerous. I know it's innocent right now but it could be dangerous."

Bellinger entered Tuesday leading the league in batting average (.353), on-base percentage (.450), and hits (97). The former NL Rookie of the Year has hit 25 home runs and tallied 62 RBIs through 77 games this year.