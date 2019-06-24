1. Over-aggressive fans running onto a baseball field is nothing new. Usually the incidents make news because security makes a crushing tackle on the culprit. But this time, it's Cody Bellinger's reaction that makes the latest incident amusing.

The Dodgers outfielder got charged by a fan during Sunday's game against the Rockies because she wanted a hug. She accomplished her mission, but also paid the price. Plus Bellinger wanted no part of being touched, which led to the great photo above and below.

Harry How/Getty Images

After the game, Bellinger told reporters that he explained to the fan that she'd be going to jail.

Cody Bellinger: "You know you're going to jail."



Fan: "It was worth it." pic.twitter.com/N5eJxGBq9v — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) June 23, 2019

He also would like everyone to know that his hugs are not worth all this trouble.

Cody Bellinger wants to warn other fans thinking of going on the field for a hug: "I don't think my hugs are that special to be honest, so for future reference my hugs aren't that great so don't rush me on the field." #CodyLove 😂 — David Vassegh (@THEREAL_DV) June 23, 2019

2. Baseball Is Beautiful Part 1 via Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong.

Baseball Is Beautiful Part 2 via Padres rookie Fernando Tatis Jr.

.@tatis_jr tagged up on a POP-UP to second.



He was safe. 😱 pic.twitter.com/hb5Phi3Y6W — MLB (@MLB) June 23, 2019

Baseball Is Beautiful Part 3 via the Dodgers.

3. Here's how the New York tabloids handled the news of Mets manager Mickey Callaway cursing out a reporter and pitcher Jason Vargas threatening said reporter.

The back page: Mets madness https://t.co/uV1r09FeXV pic.twitter.com/epGSjxTlup — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 24, 2019

Newsday's Monday Back Page

Callaway, Vargas erupt at Newsday's Mets beat writer in clubhouse@APSE_sportmedia pic.twitter.com/g10zWy5aI7 — Joe Manniello (@joe_manniello) June 24, 2019

4. Just looking at The Rock's latest Instagram post will give you a sugar coma.

5. Chris Long had some fun at Cam Newton's expense today.

Even as a washed DE, Amtrak would never Cam Newton me #luxury pic.twitter.com/LSh0RlBHVy — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) June 24, 2019

If you missed it in today's Hot Clicks, a passenger turned down Newton's offer of $1,500 to switch seats for more leg room on a flight from Paris over the weekend.

I'm team passenger on this one. If you have anything more than a 3-hour flight, you can't give up the extra leg room. You just can't.

6. The latest SI Media Podcast features an interview with Scott Van Pelt. The SportsCenter host talks about the challenges of doing a live show immediately following the NBA Finals and all that goes into it. We also discussed the real story of why he's never been to the ESPYs, how much impact the legalization of sports betting has had and the time he got pranked by a Howard Stern fan on a live SportsCenter.

You can listen to the podcast below or download it on iTunes, Spotify or Google Play.

7. RANDOM YOUTUBE VIDEO OF THE DAY: Don Nelson's feature on a new episode of HBO's Real Sports, debuting Tuesday night at 10 p.m., looks like it will be outstanding.

IN CLOSING: ESPN2 is re-airing the documentary OJ: Made in America starting tonight at 8 p.m. If you've never seen it, it's a must-watch.