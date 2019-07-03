Domestic violence charges were dropped against Phillies outfielder Odubel Herrera on Wednesday, according to NBC 10 Philadelphia.

Herrera was arrested at an Atlantic City, New Jersey casino on May 27 after an incident with his 20-year-old girlfriend. However, she did not want to proceed with charges against Herrera and ended the case on Wednesday, per The Athletic's Meghan Montemurro.

Major League Baseball placed Herrera on administrative leave after his arrest and cited the league's Joint Domestic Violence Policy. It remains unclear when Herrera will return to the Phillies or if he will receive additional punishment from the league office.

Herrera is a career .276 hitter in five seasons with Philadelphia. He drove in 16 RBI in 39 games before his late-May arrest, slashing .222/.288/.341 on the season.

The 27-year-old signed a five-year, $30.5 million contract with the Phillies in December 2016.