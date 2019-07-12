Red Sox Sign Florida QB Feleipe Franks

The Red Sox announced the signing of five players in advance of Friday's deadline including Florida quarterback Feleipe Franks, who will be assigned to an affiliate team at a later date.

Franks signed with Boston for $40,000, according to the Boston Globe, after being selected by Boston in the 31st round (No. 947 overall) of last month's MLB draft despite not playing baseball for the Gators this season. Franks played baseball at Crawfordville’s Wakulla High and was rated the 500th player in the country prior to his senior season, according to Perfect Game.

In a statement after he was selected, Franks said he was flattered by the selection but added he is, "living out my dream being the quarterback of the Florida Gators” and is getting ready for the upcoming college football season.

Franks is coming off a 2018 season in which he threw for 2,457 yards, 24 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 57% of his passes. The 6'6", 240-pound quarterback started all 13 games for the Gators and added seven rushing scores.

The Globe reported that Franks has “expressed interest in exploring pro baseball with the Sox down the road,” but it is unclear if or when that decision will be made. He can still play football for Florida this season despite signing a baseball contract, as Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray did last year.

Franks will be representing the Gators at next week’s SEC media days in Hoover, Ala.