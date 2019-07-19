Angels Designate Matt Harvey for Assignment After Allowing Six Runs In Last Start

Matt Harvey has allowed at least four runs in half of his starts this season.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 19, 2019

The Angels has designated starting pitcher Matt Harvey for assignment, the team announced Friday.

Harvey is 3-5 on the season with a career-worst 7.09 ERA over 59 2/3 innings across 12 starts. His ERA is the highest in the American League among pitchers with at least 50 innings pitched this season. Only Rockies lefthander Kyle Freeland has a worse ERA (7.39 entering play Friday) than Harvey this season.

Harvey last took the mound Thursday in a 6-2 loss to the Astros. He surrendered six runs over six innings and allowed two home runs and gave up five walks in the outing. It was the sixth time this season Harvey allowed at least four runs in a contest.

Harvey, 30, went 7-7 with the Reds last season with a 4.50 ERA over 24 starts after being traded by the Mets.

