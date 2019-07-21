Brandy Halladay Gives Emotional Speech for Late Husband Roy at Hall of Fame Induction

Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB Photos via Getty Images

Roy Halladay was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday and his wife Brandy delivered the speech for her late husband.

By Khadrice Rollins
July 21, 2019

Roy Halladay was officially enshrined in the Baseball Hall of Fame Sunday and his induction was punctuated by an emotional speech from his widow, Brandy Halladay.

Speaking on behalf of her late husband, Brandy was able to strike a chord with the audience at the ceremony and many on the internet with her touching words.

Halladay, who started his career with the Blue Jays before being traded to the Phillies, died on Nov. 7, 2017, in a plane crash off Florida's Gulf of Mexico.

In addition to Brandy's speech, there was also a tribute video at the induction and videos from both teams Roy played for.

Halladay was an eight-time All-Star during his 16-year career and won a Cy Young in both leagues, first capturing the title in the AL (2003) and then again during his first season in the NL (2010).

