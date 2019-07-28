Trevor Bauer Hurls Baseball Over Center Field Wall Before Leaving Game vs. Royals

Bauer gave up a go-ahead, two-run single before his temper tantrum at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City.

By Michael Shapiro
July 28, 2019

Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer is known as one of the most intense players in baseball, and his fiery personality was on full display during his start against the Royals on Sunday. 

Bauer allowed a go-ahead two-run single in the fifth inning, then flung a baseball over the center field fence at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City before being pulled from the game. 

Bauer's moment of frustration did not go over well with Cleveland manager Terry Francona. The two-time World Series champ had some choice words for his team's ace as he approached the mound. 

Sunday's outing marked a key game for Bauer and the Indians. Cleveland entered the contest one game behind the Twins for first place in the AL Central. 

Bauer has been the subject of trade rumors as July 31 approaches, and will be a free agent after the 2020 season. Sunday's toss could be his final moment in an Indians uniform,

