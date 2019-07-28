MLB Rumors: Padres Eye Noah Syndergaard Trade With Mets

Keep up with the latest MLB rumors leading up to the trade deadline on July 31.

By Michael Shapiro
July 28, 2019

The MLB trade deadline is now less than a week away but still no blockbuster deals have taken place. But there is still a wealth of talent left of the market, especially for teams in need of starting pitching. 

Noah Syndergaard is the biggest pitching name on the market, with the Mets expected to deal their ace before the July 31 deadline. The Blue Jays have shopped starter Marcus Stroman in previous weeks, and a slim chance remains for trades of Madison Bumgarner and Trevor Bauer. 

There is no waiver trade deadline this season so teams need to finalize their plans moving forward before then.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Padres are "best positioned" to trade for Noah Syndergaard. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

• Four teams are interested in Mets closer Edwin Diaz, including the Dodgers and Braves. (Mike Puma, New York Post)

• The Dodgers are considering a trade for Blue Jays SP Marcus Stroman. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• The Reds could trade Yasiel Puig and 2B Scooter Gennett by the trade deadline. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)

• Oakland is interested in Mets starters Noah Syndergaard and Zack Wheeler. (Susan Slusser, San Francisco Chronicles)

• The Twins have engaged in trade talks for Rangers SP Mike Minor. (Jon Morosi, MLB.com)

 

