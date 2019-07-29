Alex Rodriguez is not being paid by the Yankees anymore, and he no longer holds a title within the organization, reports The Athletic's Marc Carig.

The news was confirmed by The New York Post.

According to Carig, the arrangement ended during the offseason after discussions between Rodriguez and owner Hal Steinbrenner, but it was not announced by A-Rod, Steinbrenner or the Yankees. Rodriguez still maintains a close relationship with the team and Steinbrenner, reports Carig. He had been listed in the 2019 media guide as a special advisor despite no longer being on New York's payroll.

Rodriguez was hired by the Yankees in 2018 as a special advisor with his role designed to help teach and mentor younger players. He spent the final 12 seasons of his 22-year career in the Bronx, winning the AL MVP in 2005 and 2007 and helping the team win the 2009 World Series.

The 44-year-old Rodriguez joined ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball team as an analyst in 2018.