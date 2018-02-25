Alex Rodriguez will be joining the Yankees as a special advisor to help teach and mentor younger players, the team announced Sunday.

Rodriguez, 42, spent the final 12 seasons of his 22-year career in New York, winning the AL MVP in 2005 and 2007 and helping the team win the 2009 World Series. According to the team, Rodriguez will be working with Reggie Jackson, Hideki Matsui and Nick Swisher in this role.

"These are exciting times for the New York Yankees, and I do not take this opportunity for granted," Rodriguez said. "I am genuinely thankful for the trust the organization has placed in me, and I am looking forward to lending whatever support or expertise is needed of me."

The 14-time All-Star had a similar role with the organization after retiring in 2016.

Last month it was announced that Rodriguez is joining ESPN's Sunday Night Baseball team as an analyst while still working at Fox, and he plans to continue with his television work despite this role with the Yankees, according to the team.

Rodriguez, who is fourth on the home runs list with 696, missed the entire 2014 season after being suspended following an investigation into performance-enhancing-drug use. For his career he had a slash of .295/.380/.550 along with 2,086 RBIs. He has won three MVP awards, two Gold Gloves and 10 Silver Sluggers.