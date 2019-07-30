With a day left before the trade deadline, pitching seems to be the main focus of teams whether they are buyers or sellers.

The Mets, still believing they can contend for a wild-card spot, acquired Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Marcus Stroman from the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for pitching prospects Anthony Kay and Simeon Woods Richardson. Yet it's quite possible New York could still move starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard before Wednesday's 4 p.m. trade deadline.

While the Cleveland Indians are still contemplating over what to do with Trevor Bauer, whose tirade on Sunday raised some eyebrows, many of the contenders are locked in on looking for bullpen help.

Here is the latest roundup of news and rumors from around the league.

• The Astros, Yankees and Brewers are among the teams in on Arizona Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray. Zack Greinke, David Peralta, Adam Jones, Jarrod Dyson and Andrew Chael are possible targets to be traded. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)

• One general manager expects Noah Syndergaard and Trevor Bauer to be traded, and he tabs the Yankees and Astros as frontrunners to land Bauer. (Mark Feinsand, MLB.com)

• The Minnesota Twins, who were interested in Marcus Stroman before his trade to the Mets, are unlikely to land Noah Syndergaard and will focus on getting bullpen help. (LaVelle E. Neal, Minneapolis Star Tribune)

• The Tampa Bay Rays have "cooled" on trying to acquire Seattle Mariners outfielder Domingo Santana. (Ryan Divish, Seattle Times)

• Teams have started ruling out Blue Jays closer Ken Giles due to an elbow problem, as he has not pitched in the last two days. (Bob Nightengale, USA Today)

• The Cincinnati Reds are going to be sellers during the trade deadline, with Tanner Roark expecting to be dealt. Teams are also looking at closer Raisel Iglesias. (Jeff Passan, ESPN)

• Talks between the Pirates and Dodgers about Felipe Vazquez are bogged down because the Pirates want L.A.'s top prospect Gavin Lux and the Dodgers want to keep him. (Buster Olney, ESPN)

• The Brewers have acquired righthanded pitcher Jordan Lyles from the Pirates. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)