The Houston Astros are now the lone favorites to win the World Series after acquiring starter Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks at the MLB trade deadline.

Before the deal, Houston was tied with the Dodgers at +275, per the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook. The addition of Greinke, Martin Maldonado, Aaron Sanchez and Joe Biagini firmly moved the team to the top spot on Wednesday afternoon at +200.

The Yankees took a step back after not making much of a splash at the deadline. New York is third with +600 odds. The Braves stayed at +900, followed by the Cubs with +1400 odds.

The Astros' move for Greinke comes as they look to stay playoff contenders and hold their lead in the American League West. In his final Diamondbacks start, Greinke gave up two runs and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings at Yankee Stadium to slightly raise his ERA to 2.90.

The Astros entered Wednesday at 69–39, eight games ahead of the second-place Athletics.