Report: Astros Acquire Zack Greinke From Diamondbacks for Prospects

The Astros reportedly acquired Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks in exchange for four prospects.

By Jenna West
July 31, 2019

The Astros have acquired starter Zack Greinke from the Diamondbacks on Wednesday, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Arizona will receive prospects Corbin Martin, J.B. Bukauskas, Seth Beer and Josh Rojas from Houston in exchange for Greinke, reports ESPN's Jeff Passan. The New York Post's Joel Sherman reports that the Astros were not in Greinke's no-trade clause and he could not block the move.

Greinke's trade came in the final minutes ahead of the trade deadline on Wednesday, the same day he took the mound for the Diamondbacks against the Yankees. In his final Diamondbacks start, Greinke gave up two runs and three walks with seven strikeouts in five innings at Yankee Stadium to slightly raise his ERA to 2.90.

The Astros' move comes as they look to stay playoff contenders and hold their lead in the American League West. They entered Wednesday at 69–39 and are eight games ahead of the second-place Athletics.

 

