Yasiel Puig Spends Final Day of Suspension Becoming U.S. Citizen

Yasiel Puig is serving a three-game suspension for his role in the Reds-Pirates brawl on July 30.

By Jenna West
August 14, 2019

Indians outfielder Yasiel Puig used his free time during his three-game suspension this week to become a U.S. citizen.

Puig made the announcement on Instagram on Wednesday by posting a picture of him holding an American flag. 

"Thank you God for this great opportunity to be an American citizen," he wrote.

Wednesday marks the final day of Puig's suspension for his role in the benches-clearing brawl between the Pirates and Reds on July 30. He was one of eight individuals suspended for the skirmish, which occurred shortly after Cincinnati traded him mid-game in a three-team deal that sent Indians starter Trevor Bauer to the Reds in exchange for Puig.

The Dodgers signed Puig, a Cuban defector, to a seven-year, $42 million deal in 2012. This season, he is hitting .263/.313/.484 with 23 home runs and 67 RBIs.

