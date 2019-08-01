Yasiel Puig and Amir Garrett are among eight individuals suspended for their roles in the brawl between the Reds and Pirates on Tuesday night, Major League Baseball announced on Thursday.

Puig received a three-game suspension, which he will serve with the Indians. The outfielder was traded from the Reds to Cleveland just moments before the fracas broke out on the field. Garrett was given an eight-game suspension for running to the Pirates' dugout and throwing a punch. MLB handed Pirates pitcher Keone Kela a 10-game ban, the largest suspension, for throwing a pitch at Derek Dietrich's head in the seventh inning and for his role in instigating the skirmish.

Pirates infielder Jose Osuna received a five-game suspension, while Reds pitcher Jared Hughes and Pirates pitcher Kyle Crick each received three-game bans.

Reds manager David Bell was given a six-game suspension for returning to the field after being ejected, his aggressive actions during the incident and his "numerous" ejections this season. Pirates skipper Clint Hurdle was handed a two-game suspension for his club throwing multiple intentional pitches at Dietrich this year and its conduct during the incident.

All six players have appealed their suspensions and are eligible to play until their appeals are heard. Bell will begin his ban on Thursday night, while Hurdle's starts on Friday.

Additionally, all eight individuals were fined an undisclosed amount for their roles in the fight. Fines were also given to Pirates pitcher Trevor Williams and the Reds' Joey Votto and Phillip Ervin. Players who participated in the incident while on the Injured List were also fined.

The two clubs engaged in a benches-clearing brawl in the top of the ninth inning. The fight began as Garrett left the mound and charged the Pirates' dugout after taking exception to a comment made. Both benches poured onto the field, and punches were thrown as players jawed at each other.

Tempers flared between the two sides earlier in the evening after Kela threw at Dietrich, causing Votto and the Pirates dugout to exchange words between innings.

The Reds and Pirates previously engaged in a tussle in April, which resulted in the suspensions of Puig, Bell and Pittsburgh starter Chris Archer.