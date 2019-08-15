Bryce Harper Demolishes Walk-Off Grand Slam to Cap Phillies' Comeback Over Cubs

The Phillies were down by five in the eighth inning.

By Emily Caron
August 15, 2019

Bryce Harper stepped to the plate with the Phillies trailing by two runs in the bottom of the ninth and absolutely annihilated a walk-off grand slam. The rightfielder's 25th homer of the season capped off a six-run inning as Philadelphia completed a three-game sweep of the Cubs with a 7–5 win.

The blast was the team's first walk-off grand slam hit while trailing since Ozzie Virgil on September 2, 1983, according to MLB.com's Sarah Langs.

Cubs righthander Yu Darvish dominated through seven shutout innings, allowing four hits and striking out 10. Chicago held a 5–0 lead headed into the eighth inning.

Harper's 413-foot dinger was hit at 113.0 mph off the bat.

The 26-year-old superstar is hitting .253 in 2019 but has posted a .308 batting average with six homers and 1.169 OPS over his last 10 games. He also hit two home runs Wednesday night in the Phillies' 11–1 win over the Cubs.

Harper signed a record-setting 13-year, $330 million deal with the Phillies this offseason after spending his first seven seasons with the Nationals.

Philadelphia is in third place in the NL East at 63–58 on the season and is just a game back of the Cubs for the second wild-card.

