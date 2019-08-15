Chicago
Cubs Cubs 64-57
5
August 15, 2019 - Final
Pedro Strop
vs
Ranger Suarez
Philadelphia
Phillies Phillies 63-58
7
August 15, 2019 - Final
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
ChC
Cubs
 0 0 1 3 1 0 0 0 0 5 9 1
Phi
Phillies
 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 6 7 10 1
WP
Suarez
4-1, 4.03
LP
Strop
2-5, 5.46
Home Runs
Rizzo 1 (22)
Schwarber 1 (28)
Harper 1 (25)
WP Suarez Phi (4-1)
LP Strop ChC (2-5)

Harper hits grand slam in 9th, Phillies rally past Cubs 7-5

PHILADELPHIA (AP) Bryce Harper knows everyone in the dugout and ballpark expects him to get clutch hits in moments just like this.

Boy, he crushed it.

Harper blasted a grand slam with one out in the ninth inning, capping a six-run rally that sent the Philadelphia Phillies over the Chicago Cubs 7-5 Thursday night for a three-game sweep.

Harper delivered his biggest hit yet in his first season after signing a $330 million, 13-year contract with the Phillies, celebrating while running around the bases and then getting mobbed by teammates at the plate.

''Before I went to the plate, I touched my heart and I was thinking to myself: Why am I not jittery? Why am I not excited? But that's just how I am,'' Harper said. ''I go up there and each at-bat is the same. I don't think about bases loaded. I try to get a pitch I can drive and hopefully good things happen. I love those moments. I love those opportunities. I think it helped me a lot from a young age going through those emotions and having those opportunities at 8, 9, 10 years old in big-time games going to different states and cities playing for a lot of teams.''

''I just love it. It's a lot of fun. These fans do expect that and I expect to do that for them on a nightly basis and if I don't, they'll let me know and I like that, too,'' he said.

Cubs starter Yu Darvish struck out 10, silencing Philadelphia's bats for seven innings a night after the Phillies scored 11 runs in former manager Charlie Manuel's debut as hitting coach.

But the Phillies rallied against Chicago's bullpen and moved within one game of the Cubs for the second wild-card spot in the NL.

Pinch-hitter Brad Miller chased Rowan Wick with an RBI single in the ninth that cut it to 5-2 and Roman Quinn greeted Pedro Strop with an RBI single to make it a two-run game. Strop (2-5) hit Rhys Hoskins to load the bases with one out.

Derek Holland entered to face Harper and got ahead 0-2 in the count. Harper fouled off a 2-2 pitch before launching his 25th homer way out to right.

''I think everyone who watches baseball expects him to do that every time he's up,'' Phillies starter Drew Smyly said. ''He's fun to watch.''

Harper has seven homers and 15 RBIs in the last 12 games.

Ranger Suarez (4-1) tossed two scoreless innings to earn the win.

Anthony Rizzo, batting leadoff after the original lineup had him in his usual cleanup spot, gave the Cubs a 1-0 lead in the third when he hit his 22nd homer.

Ian Happ led off the fourth with a triple and scored on David Bote's double. Albert Almora Jr. hit an RBI single with two outs, went to second on the throw home and advanced to third on shortstop Jean Segura's fielding error. Rizzo's single made it 4-0.

Kyle Schwarber slammed his 100th career homer and team-high 28th this season into the bushes in center field to put the Cubs ahead 5-0 in the fifth.

Corey Dickerson hit an RBI single with two outs in the eighth off Wick, but right fielder Nicholas Castellanos threw out Hoskins trying to score from second on the play to end the inning.

''Darvish was outstanding but he was done,'' Cubs manager Joe Maddon said of lifting his starter.

SMYLY'S STRUGGLES

Smyly gave up five runs in five innings. He has an 8.04 ERA in his last three starts after allowing one run in 13 innings in his first two starts for the team.

ROSTER MOVE

The Phillies claimed righty Jared Hughes off waivers from the Reds. Hughes will join the bullpen this weekend. He was 3-4 with one save and a 4.10 ERA for Cincinnati.

TRAINER'S ROOM

CUBS: SS Javier Baez was scratched from the lineup because of an illness. ... RHP Craig Kimbrel (right knee inflammation) felt fine after another bullpen session and is closer to returning. ... RHP Brandon Kintzler (right pectoral inflammation) is expected to return on Friday. ... OF Jason Heyward (left knee inflammation) wasn't in the lineup for the second straight game but entered the game in the ninth as a defensive replacement.

PHILLIES: RHP Edubray Ramos (shoulder) was moved to the 60-day injury list to make room on the 40-man roster for Hughes.

UP NEXT

Cubs: RHP Kyle Hendricks (8-9, 4.38 ERA) faces the Pirates in the start of a three game series that will conclude a 10-game road trip.

Phillies: RHP Vince Velasquez (4-7, 4.30 ERA) starts the opener of a three-game series against the San Diego Padres.

---

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports

More from MLB

MLB GAME BULLETS
Chicago Cubs at Philadelphia Phillies
@
  • The Cubs split a four-game set with the Reds in Cincinnati, scoring 18 runs in their two wins and three runs in their two losses. They have not won 11 straight road series, their longest streak in a season since 2014 (12 straight).
  • The Phillies have lost five of their last six games, all on the road, as their starters have posted a 6.59 ERA in that time. They return home where their starters have posted a 2.88 ERA in their last six games.
  • After being swept by the Braves in April, the Cubs have since gone 14-8 against NL East opponents this season, including 5-1 on the road. The Phillies are 13-10 overall against the NL Central this season but 9-4 against those teams since May 23.
  • Ian Happ has posted a 1.041 OPS in 16 games this season, including homering in four of his last seven. He hit .171 with a .599 OPS and just one home run in his final 16 games of 2018.
  • Bryce Harper has batted in the leadoff spot in Philadelphia's last three games. In seven games in that spot this season, he has slashed .308/.455/.654.

