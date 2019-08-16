Bryce Harper's Parents Left Phillies Game Early, Missed Son's Walk-off Grand Slam

Harper hit the sixth walk-off of his career in Thursday's win over the Cubs.

By Michael Shapiro
August 16, 2019

Bryce Harper smashed the walk-off of the year on Thursday with a grand slam to defeat the Cubs at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Harper's parents were in attendance for the matchup, so it's logical to assume they saw their son zoom around the bases. But there was one problem: the Harpers left for home before their son did.

"I saw my parents' lights are off in the suite right now, so they probably didn't see that," Harper . "So, thanks Mom and Dad."

The walk-off slam marked the top highlight of Harper's brief career with the Phillies. The six-time All-Star signed a 13-year, $330 million contract with Philadelphia in February.

Harper entered Friday night slashing .253/.374/.490. He has 25 homers and 87 RBI. 

The Phillies entered Friday eight games back of the Braves in the National League East and a game behind for the second wild-card.

