Justin Verlander Throws Third Career No-No to Lead Astros to 2-0 Win Over Blue Jays

Justin Verlander dominated as he didn't allow a single hit to the Blue Jays in the Astros' 2-0 victory.

By Khadrice Rollins
September 01, 2019

Justin Verlander brought his best stuff on Sunday as he no-hit the Blue Jays in a 2-0 Astros win.

Verlander tossed 14 strikeouts in the stunning performance and surrendered one walk on the day.

Houston's last no-hitter came last month when Aaron Sanchez went six innings to start the game in a combined no-no against the Mariners.

This was the third no-hitter of Verlander's career as he tossed two earlier in his career with the Tiger. The first came on June 12, 2007 against the Brewers and the second was on May 7, 2011 and it was also against the Blue Jays.

In Sunday's contest, Verlander was at risk of not even getting the win entering the ninth inning with the score tied at 0. However, Abraham Toro smashed a two-run shot in the top of the ninth to give Houston the advantage.

Verlander finished the game with 120 pitches. It improved his record this season to 17-5 and dropped his ERA to 2.56.

