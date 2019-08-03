The Astros threw a combined no-hitter against the Mariners to win 9–0 at Minute Maid Park on Saturday night.

Aaron Sanchez delivered quite a show in his Astros debut as one of the four pitchers used in the feat. Sanchez, who Houston acquired from the Blue Jays in a deal for Derek Fisher this week, entered Saturday with a 6.07 ERA. He made a positive impression on his new club while throwing six no-hit innings, giving up two walks and striking out six. Relievers Will Harris and Joe Biagini, who the Astros also received in the Fisher trade, kept the no-hit bid going in the seventh and eighth innings.

Biagini faced pressure from the Mariners in the eighth and walked Ryan Court before escaping the inning to hold Seattle off. Chris Devenski took over in the ninth to complete the no-hitter, the 12th in Houston's history. It was the first since Mike Fiers no-hit the Dodgers in 2015, and the club's second combined no-no.

The Mariners are the first team to have two no-hitters thrown against them in the same season since the 2010 Rays. Last month, the Angels' Taylor Cole and Felix Pena pitched the second combined no-hitter in franchise history against Seattle to win 13–0. It was the team's first home game since the death of starter Tyler Skaggs.

On Saturday night, the Astros' offense also brought plenty of pop and struck quickly thanks to left fielder Michael Brantley's RBI double in the first. They continued to add several insurance runs throughout the night, including second baseman Jose Altuve's solo shot in the fifth inning and Brantley's second RBI double in the sixth.

The Astros also made headlines this week by trading for Diamondbacks starter Zack Greinke on Wednesday. With a bolstered pitching staff, Houston leads the American League West with a 72–40 record after winning 13 of its last 16 games.