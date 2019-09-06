David Ortiz received a friendly visit in Boston on Thursday as Yankees Gary Sanchez and Edwin Encarnacion met with the former Red Sox slugger during his rehab after he was wounded in a shooting in the Dominican Republic on June 9.

Ortiz posted photos with Sanchez and Encarnacion on Thursday before New York and Boston squared off for a three-game series at Fenway Park. Ortiz, Sanchez and Encarnacion are all from the Dominican Republic, with both Ortiz and Sanchez hailing from Santo Domingo.

"The way I see he is right now, I am very happy for him," Encarnacion told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "Same David. Playing around, joking around, talking. He looks like normal. He's the same guy."

Ortiz hired a firm headed by an ex-Boston police commissioner to spearhead an investigation into the shooting on Aug. 26. He has been in Boston since being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on June 10. Sports Illustrated's Danny Gold found few answers for the case but raised plenty more questions when he took a trip to the island.

The Yankees entered the weekend series 16.5 games ahead of the Red Sox in the AL East at 92–49. Boston (75-65) is 6.5 games back of Oakland for the second AL Wild Card.