Yankees' Gary Sanchez, Edwin Encarnacion Visit David Ortiz During Shooting Rehab

The Yankees' sluggers visited Ortiz as he recovers from a shooting in the Dominican Republic on June 9. 

By Michael Shapiro
September 06, 2019

David Ortiz received a friendly visit in Boston on Thursday as Yankees Gary Sanchez and Edwin Encarnacion met with the former Red Sox slugger during his rehab after he was wounded in a shooting in the Dominican Republic on June 9.

Ortiz posted photos with Sanchez and Encarnacion on Thursday before New York and Boston squared off for a three-game series at Fenway Park. Ortiz, Sanchez and Encarnacion are all from the Dominican Republic, with both Ortiz and Sanchez hailing from Santo Domingo.

"The way I see he is right now, I am very happy for him," Encarnacion told MLB.com's Bryan Hoch. "Same David. Playing around, joking around, talking. He looks like normal. He's the same guy."

Ortiz hired a firm headed by an ex-Boston police commissioner to spearhead an investigation into the shooting on Aug. 26. He has been in Boston since being admitted to Massachusetts General Hospital on June 10. Sports Illustrated's Danny Gold found few answers for the case but raised plenty more questions when he took a trip to the island.

The Yankees entered the weekend series 16.5 games ahead of the Red Sox in the AL East at 92–49. Boston (75-65) is 6.5 games back of Oakland for the second AL Wild Card. 

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message