Report: David Ortiz in Stable Condition After Shooting in Dominican Republic

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Former Red Sox great David Ortiz reportedly has liver damage, with parts of intestines and colon removed after shooting in Dominican Republic.

By Charlotte Carroll and Scooby Axson
June 09, 2019

Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz underwent surgery after being shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic and remains in stable condition, reports ESPN's Marly Rivera.

Ortiz's father, Leo Ortiz, told reporters the former baseball player was shot at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo. ESPN reported Ortiz was shot in the lower back by a man, who is now detained, while he was at a club called Dial.

The news was first reported by CND 37.

Oritz suffered damage to his liver, gall bladder and had part of his colon removed, according to ESPN.

The Red Sox issued the following statement on Ortiz:

"Late last night we were made aware of an incident involving David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic. David's family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region. David is being treated at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery. We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."

Ortiz, also known as "Big Papi," is from the Dominican Republic.

The 43-year-old played 20 seasons in the Major Leagues, primarily for Boston. Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and a seven-time Silver Slugger winner in 14 seasons with Boston. He helped Boston break an 86-year championship drought in 2004. He was the 2013 World Series MVP, and he retired after the 2016 season

He was originally signed by the Mariners and then traded to the Twins before moving on to the Red Sox.

You May Like

More MLB

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message