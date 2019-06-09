Former Boston Red Sox great David Ortiz underwent surgery after being shot Sunday in the Dominican Republic and remains in stable condition, reports ESPN's Marly Rivera.

Ortiz's father, Leo Ortiz, told reporters the former baseball player was shot at an entertainment center in Santo Domingo. ESPN reported Ortiz was shot in the lower back by a man, who is now detained, while he was at a club called Dial.

The news was first reported by CND 37.

Oritz suffered damage to his liver, gall bladder and had part of his colon removed, according to ESPN.

The Red Sox issued the following statement on Ortiz:

"Late last night we were made aware of an incident involving David Ortiz in the Dominican Republic. David's family has confirmed that he sustained a gunshot wound to the lower back/abdominal region. David is being treated at Clinica Abel Gonzalez in Santo Domingo where he is recovering after surgery. We have offered David's family all available resources to aid in his recovery and will continue to keep them in our hearts."

Ortiz, also known as "Big Papi," is from the Dominican Republic.

The 43-year-old played 20 seasons in the Major Leagues, primarily for Boston. Ortiz was a 10-time All-Star, a three-time World Series champion and a seven-time Silver Slugger winner in 14 seasons with Boston. He helped Boston break an 86-year championship drought in 2004. He was the 2013 World Series MVP, and he retired after the 2016 season.

He was originally signed by the Mariners and then traded to the Twins before moving on to the Red Sox.