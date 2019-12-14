MLB Rumors: Yankees Still Interested in Brewers' Josh Hader
MLB's Winter Meetings wrapped up this week, but the Hot Stove is continuing to stay hot.
After top free-agent starters Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole signed blockbuster deals this week, pitching continues to dominate the rumor mill. Free agents like Hyun-jin Ryu and Madison Bumgarner are still on the market, while Brewers reliever Josh Hader could be on the move.
Third basemen are also getting lots of attention after Anthony Rendon signed with the Angels. Josh Donaldson is the next free-agent 3B expected to sign a deal, which could affect where others sign or get traded. Where will the next domino fall?
Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball:
- The Yankees are among the teams talking to the Brewers about reliever Josh Hader. Ken Rosenthal first reported that New York was the "most active pursuer" of Hader. The lefty is under team control for another four years but is arbitration-eligible for the first time this winter. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Brewers are still "working hard" to sign free-agent outfielder Avisail Garcia. The Rays, who Garcia played for in 2019, and the Marlins are also interested in him. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- The Blue Jays "seem serious" about signing free-agent pitcher Hyun-jin Ryu. Toronto is still looking to upgrade its rotation after recently signing Tanner Roark. The Dodgers, Ryu's former team, and Twins are also interested in him. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- Outfielder Charlie Culberson is returning to the Braves on a minor-league deal with an invitation to spring training. Atlanta non-tendered Culberson on Dec. 2. (Braves)
- The Cubs are expected to "bear down" on trading third baseman Kris Bryant after free-agent Josh Donaldson signs. Teams that miss out on Donaldson and Anthony Rendon, who recently signed with the Angels, could look to acquire Bryant. The Dodgers and Braves, if they don't re-sign Donaldson, could be among teams interested. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)
- The Padres are interested in pitchers Madison Bumgarner and Dallas Keuchel but have also talked to the Indians about pitching. The club could possibly be interested in Corey Kluber. (Jon Heyman, MLB Network)
- San Diego's "No. 1 goal" this offseason is to trade outfielder Wil Myers. He has three years and $68.5 million remaining on a six-year deal and has seen less playing time in a crowded Padres outfield. (Ken Rosenthal, The Athletic)