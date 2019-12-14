Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

MLB's Winter Meetings wrapped up this week, but the Hot Stove is continuing to stay hot.

After top free-agent starters Stephen Strasburg and Gerrit Cole signed blockbuster deals this week, pitching continues to dominate the rumor mill. Free agents like Hyun-jin Ryu and Madison Bumgarner are still on the market, while Brewers reliever Josh Hader could be on the move.

Third basemen are also getting lots of attention after Anthony Rendon signed with the Angels. Josh Donaldson is the next free-agent 3B expected to sign a deal, which could affect where others sign or get traded. Where will the next domino fall?

Here's the latest news and rumors around baseball: