Free agent Anthony Rendon has agreed to a seven-year, $245 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reports.

The contract includes no opt outs, and there is no money deferred in the deal, per the New York Post's Joel Sherman. MLB.com's Mark Feinsand reports that Rendon's contract includes a full no-trade clause.

Rendon's $35 million annual average value will be second in the league for a position player behind new teammate Mike Trout, who stands at roughly $36 million AAV.

The two-time Silver Slugger joins the Angels after winning the World Series with the Washington Nationals in October. On the way to his first championship, Rendon finished third in the NL MVP race and led MLB in doubles (44) and RBI (126), while also making his first All-Star appearance.

Trout tweeted his reaction to the deal Wednesday night.

Rendon finished the 2019 season with a .319 batting average, 34 home runs and 1.010 OPS.